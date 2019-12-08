  1. Economy
8 December 2019 - 14:54

Domestic firms to coop. with IKAC in development projects

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Imam Khomeini Airport City and Iranian knowledge-based companies have signed over 60 memoranda of understanding in a bid to push Imam Khomeini International Airport’s development plans in different areas.

The MoUs were signed by IKAC managing director Ali Rostami and the managers of the domestic firms in a ceremony held at the airport city on Sunday.

During the event, the IKAC officials presented the technological needs for improving different parts, including aircraft maintenance.

IKAC has already signed a contract with Iranian knowledge-based companies to invest in development projects, such as services, airport facilities and equipment, information technology, navigation and flight control.

