IKAC boosts landing safety using ILS

Hassan Khoshkhoo told IKAC news service that this is the second ILS system installed at the airport city following the efforts to bolster Imam Khomeini International Airport's flight safety.

The ILS system has already been in use at IKIA's runway two-nine-right (29R), he said, adding that the new system will become operational at runway one-one-left (11L).

Planes can control all flights in bad weather conditions with this new system at the airport city, he added.

The official noted that the system, set up by domestic experts at Iran Airports Company, is now ready for the incoming flights

An Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a highly accurate radio signal navigation aid consisting of two antennas that transmit signals to receivers in the aircraft cockpit – a glide path tower located next to the runway at the northern end and a localizer antenna at the southern end.

MNA/PR