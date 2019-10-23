  1. Economy
23 October 2019 - 15:16

IKIA to add 15 daily flights to Salam Terminal

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Imam Khomeini International Airport City (IKAC) has plans to increase the number of daily flights from Salam Terminal by the end of the current year (March 2020), announced the managing director of IKAC.

Speaking to IKAC News on Wednesday, Ali Rostami said on Wednesday that previously, IKIA only handled international flights, “but today we have plans to transfer and increase some of the domestic flights to IKIA’S Terminal 1 in the near future.”

Currently, airlines operating international flights from the Terminal include Iran Aseman Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, SalamAir, Iraqi Airways, Bravo Airways and Armenia Airways, the official said.

Salaam Terminal is Iran’s first smart terminal designed by domestic experts and designers.

Inaugurated in June in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Roads Minister Mohammad Eslami, it has the capacity to transport five million passengers per year.

