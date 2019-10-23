IKIA to add 15 daily flights to Salam Terminal

Speaking to IKAC News on Wednesday, Ali Rostami said on Wednesday that previously, IKIA only handled international flights, “but today we have plans to transfer and increase some of the domestic flights to IKIA’S Terminal 1 in the near future.”

Currently, airlines operating international flights from the Terminal include Iran Aseman Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, SalamAir, Iraqi Airways, Bravo Airways and Armenia Airways, the official said.

Salaam Terminal is Iran’s first smart terminal designed by domestic experts and designers.

Inaugurated in June in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Roads Minister Mohammad Eslami, it has the capacity to transport five million passengers per year.

MNA/PR