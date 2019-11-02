IKIA handles 23,000 flights in six months

The Airport Operations Department deputy at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), Hassan Khoshkhoo, said a total of 3,965,355 passengers transported via 23,221 flights to and from the airport during the six months under review.

He added that a total of 77,503,647 kilograms of cargo were also handled during the same period, IKAC News service reported.

The number of incoming flights stood at 11,613 along with 1,996,355 passengers and 38,628,146 kilograms of luggage at the airport, he noted.

He added that some 11,608 outbound flights carrying 1,968,952 passengers and 38,875,501 kilograms of luggage were also conducted at IKIA in the first half of this year.

MNA/PR