Russia, China submit UN resolution to lift sanctions on North Korea

The resolution, as reported by Sputnik, proposes to exempt the inter-Korean rail and road cooperation from UN sanctions and lift all measures previously imposed by the UN Security Council directly related to civilian livelihood, among others.

The draft resolution also “calls for prompt resumption of the six-party talks or re-launch of multilateral consultations in any other similar format, with the goal of facilitating a peaceful and comprehensive solution through dialogue, reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, and promoting peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial regional cooperation in North-East Asia".

The draft also says that UN member states should terminate the measure that requests all North Korean citizens working overseas to return home by 22 December.

A diplomatic source said that a date to vote on the measure has not been set yet.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN sanctions since 2006 for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Since 2018, the United States and North Korea have held two summits, agreeing in principle to normalize relations while pursuing a policy of denuclearization.

In October, Pyongyang gave the US until the end of the year to come up with a mutually-acceptable deal to advance the denuclearization process. North Korea's vice foreign minister, Ri Thae Song, said that the dialogue on denuclearization promoted by Washington was a "foolish trick" used in favor of the political situation in the US.

