North Korea halts expert-level talks with US, blames Washington

North Korea's top nuclear envoy on Saturday said talks with the US in Stockholm had broken down, blaming Washington for bringing "nothing to the negotiation table" at the meeting, which came after months of stalemate, AFP reported.

The US and North Korea resumed the talks at an expert level for the first time in months. The talks with Stephen Biegun, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, were a much-anticipated resumption of dialogue after a Hanoi meeting in late February between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to yield a breakthrough.

The talks came also after Pyongyang's defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile this week.

KI/PR