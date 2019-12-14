Iran’s Zarif departs for Qatar to attend Doha Forum 2019

Zarif is scheduled to deliver a speech and also to hold talks with his counterparts from different countries in Doha.

The Doha Forum promotes the interchange of ideas, discourse, policymaking, and action-oriented recommendations.

‘Doha Forum 2019’ is slated to be held on Dec. 14-15.

The forum will be held under the theme: “Reimagining Governance in a Multipolar World”. Deliberations at the forum will center around the need to reimagine global governance systems in a bid to adapt them to current circumstances where people, goods, and values are increasingly becoming transnational in nature.

As a leading thought platform, this year’s Doha Forum will discuss varied topics including trends and technology, trade and investment, human capital and inequality, security, cyber governance, and defense among others, according to a statement.

