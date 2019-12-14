  1. Politics
Zarif meets with Iraqi, Polish officials in Qatar

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi and Polish officials on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2019 in Qatar.

Zarif held talks with his Polish counterpart on the sidelines of Doha Forum on Saturday. During the meeting, the two sides conferred on topics of mutual interest in the fields of bilateral cooperation and important regional developments.

The Iranian diplomat also held talks with Iraqi national security adviser Falih Faisal. According to the report, the two sides exchanged views on the latest internal developments of Iraq.

Doha Forum 2019 kicked off on Saturday and will run through Sunday.

The forum is held under the theme “Reimagining Governance in a Multipolar World”. Deliberations at the forum will center around the need to reimagine global governance systems in a bid to adapt them to current circumstances where people, goods, and values are increasingly becoming transnational in nature.

This year’s Doha Forum will discuss varied topics including trends and technology, trade and investment, human capital and inequality, security, cyber governance, and defense among others, according to a statement.

