Larijani to depart for Turkey for APA meeting

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Larijani will leave Tehran on Saturday morning to attend the APA meeting and deliver a speech at the event in Antalya.

He is also slated to meet with his counterparts from different countries on the sidelines of the main event before heading back to Iran on Sunday.

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers.

The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas, and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world, according to its website.

The APA is comprised of the Plenary, the Executive Council, Bureau of the Assembly, the Committees, and the Secretariat.

The Plenary may approve decisions, resolutions, and declarations or submit reports on general policies of the APA and on other subjects related to its activities.

