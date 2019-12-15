Zarif, UN Elders meet in Doha

In this meeting, attended by former secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, Zarif provided some explanations about Iran’s initiative the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and Iran’s objectives within the framework of the peace plan.

The participants also conferred on the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA.

The Elders is an international non-governmental organisation of public figures noted as elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates, who were brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Earlier on Sunday, Zarif met and held talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Prime Minister and Interior Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha.

