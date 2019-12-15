Iran, Qatar FMs meet in Doha

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2019, the top diplomats conferred on topics of mutual interest in the fields of bilateral cooperation and important regional developments.

Doha Forum 2019 kicked off on Saturday and will wrap up today.

The forum is held under the theme “Reimagining Governance in a Multipolar World”. Deliberations at the forum will center around the need to reimagine global governance systems in a bid to adapt them to current circumstances where people, goods, and values are increasingly becoming transnational in nature.

This year’s Doha Forum will discuss varied topics including trends and technology, trade and investment, human capital and inequality, security, cyber governance, and defense among others, according to a statement.

The Iranian foreign minister also held talks with Polish FM and the Iraqi national security adviser Falih Faisal on Saturday in the Qatari capital.

