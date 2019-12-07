Iran to hold 40 exhibitions to spur export by yearend

He made the remarks on Friday, adding that 40 exhibitions will be organized for exporting products to 15 neighboring countries.

He put the number of exhibitions held last year (ended March 20, 2019) at 75, adding that as many as 107 exhibitions will be organized in the country by the end of this year (March 20, 2020).

The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has focused on boosting domestic production in the current year, he said, adding “supporting knowledge-based companies, startups and their active presence on the sidelines of each exhibition have been prioritized by Iran International Exhibitions Co. (IIECO).”

He went on to say that organizing the first exhibition for introducing export opportunities within the framework of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) inked between Iran and Eurasian Economic union (EAEU) has been put atop agenda of the company and for this purpose, a specialized panel will be earmarked to each province in the exhibition.

MNA/IRN83583349