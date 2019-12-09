  1. Technology
9 December 2019 - 12:30

Intl. coatings exhibition opens in Tehran

Intl. coatings exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – The19th edition of International Paint, Resin, Coatings, Composites, and Plating Industries fair (IPCC 2019) opened on Monday morning at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

IPCC as the leading coating exhibition in the region kicked off on Monday with the participation of 248 exhibitors who represent over 1900 companies from 18 countries in a covered area of 26,187 square meters.

40 companies from 17 countries, including Spain, US, France, China, India, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, Greece, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking part at this edition of IPCC.

The exhibitors are featuring their latest technologies and services related to the coatings, paint, resin, raw and chemical materials, nano-coatings, polymers, paint and coating machinery, and so on.

The exhibition is open from 9 AM to 7 PM for 4 days, and will wrap up on Thursday, Dec. 12.

MNA/IRN 83586343

News Code 153196

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News