Intl. coatings exhibition opens in Tehran

IPCC as the leading coating exhibition in the region kicked off on Monday with the participation of 248 exhibitors who represent over 1900 companies from 18 countries in a covered area of 26,187 square meters.

40 companies from 17 countries, including Spain, US, France, China, India, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, Greece, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking part at this edition of IPCC.

The exhibitors are featuring their latest technologies and services related to the coatings, paint, resin, raw and chemical materials, nano-coatings, polymers, paint and coating machinery, and so on.

The exhibition is open from 9 AM to 7 PM for 4 days, and will wrap up on Thursday, Dec. 12.

