3 December 2019 - 17:11

Pres. Rouhani to visit Japan for bilateral talks: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – A Japanese-based news outlet said Tue. that talks between Tehran and Tokyo have taken place for preparation of the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Japan.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed Japan on the upcoming visit of President Rouhani to Tokyo.

Iran is seen as hoping to realize such a visit at an early date while Japan is expected to examine it carefully, Kyodo news agency reported.

It should be noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited Islamic Republic of Iran in June.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in June as the first Japanese leader to do so since 1978.

Kyodo did not elaborate further on the details.

