In meeting with PM Abe, Pres. Rouhani appreciates Japan’s efforts to save JCPOA

Speaking in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of the 74th Session of United Nations General Assembly, President Hassan Rouhani referred to the Japanese PM’s recent visit to Tehran and stressed swift implementation of agreements signed during the visit.

He also appreciated the Japanese government’s efforts to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stressed further promotion of economic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abe, for his part, said “Tokyo will continue supporting the Iran nuclear deal.”

He also went on to refer to his latest visit to Tehran and the Supreme Leader’s fatwa prohibiting nuclear weapons, expressing his happiness with Rouhani’s initiative for regional security.

“Tokyo is Iran’s long-standing friend and will do its best to reduce tensions in the region,” he said.

While in New York on Tuesday afternoon, Rouhani also held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish prime minister and Duputy Armenian PM.

KI/president.ir