Japan’s Abe reiterates full implementation of JCPOA

Abe held a meeting with Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneidi, who visited Japan this week to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.

The Japanese prime minister once again reiterated Tokyo’s support to the pact, calling on all signatories to the international deal to fully implement it.

Joneidi reiterated that Iran has been respecting its commitments within the nuclear deal that has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest and the importance of political ties between Tehran and Tokyo.

Tehran and Tokyo are celebrating their 90th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.

