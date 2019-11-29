  1. Politics
Deputy navy cmdr.:

Iranian navy ready to fulfill mission in Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The Deputy Commander of Naval Forces of the Iranian Army for Human Resources Affairs 2nd Real Admiral Rahim Gheytasvand said that Iranian navy fleet is ready to fulfill its mission in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean to safeguard interests of the country.

The courageous naval forces of the country are fully prepared to protect and safeguard interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran if necessary, he added.

The 64th Naval Fleet of the Iranian Army is currently in the Red Sea and is safeguarding and protecting the shipping lines and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He pointed to the presence of some trans-regional forces in the water surrounding the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “for the security of the region, there is no need for the presence of any foreign forces.”

Many efforts have been made in the Navy Forces of Iranian Army for guaranteeing the security of the country over the past four decades, all of which are the fruit of the relentless efforts of youth of this land and territory, he emphasized.

