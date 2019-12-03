Iranian President, Omani FM meet in Tehran

No further detail of the meeting has been yet disclosed.

The Omani minister arrived in Tehran on Monday and held separate meetings with Foreign Minister Zarif, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

This is the third time in the past nine months that the Oman minister is visiting Iran.

Oman is trying 'with other parties' to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted on May 24.

