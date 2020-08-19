  1. Politics
Zarif felicitates new Omani counterpart on appointment

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – In a Wednesday tweet in Arabic, Iranian FM Zarif congratulated his new Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi on his appointment.

I hereby congratulate my dear friend and brother Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi who has been appointed as the news Omani foreign minister after my dear brother Yusuf bin Alawi, Zarif wrote.

I wish success for my brother Sayyid Badr in this new position and hope that he will receive support from his brothers in Iran, he added.

I also hope good health for brother bin Alawi, the Iranian FM tweeted.

Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi was appointed on Tuesday to succeed Yusuf bin Alawi, who first took a ministerial post 23 years ago.

