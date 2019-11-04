Cargo transportation via Astara railway grows

Gholamhossein Valadi, a senior official at the Iranian Northern Railway, made the announcement, saying that the figure shows a 28% growth in comparison with the similar span of last year. The figure stood at 150,430 tons during the corresponding period of last year, he noted.

The official added that of the total amount, some 98,800 tons of cargo were imported via Astara railway terminal, which show a 52% growth year-on-year.

The main imported products were wood, lentils, wheat and barley, Valadi noted.

The exports via the terminal stood at 59,100 tons. Exports in the period mainly included "cement, clinker, chemicals, tile, various equipment and household goods”.

MNA/IRN83531990