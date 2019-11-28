Iranian President, VP felicitate Mauritania Independence Day

Rouhani's message was sent to his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, while Jahangiri addressed Prime Minister of Mauritania is Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya.

The Iranian officials, in these messages, called for the expansion of mutual ties between the two countries in different fields.

They wished their counterparts health and success and the people of Mauritania prosperity and felicity.

Independence Day in Mauritania is a public holiday on 28th November. It is the National Day of Mauritania and commemorates independence from France on 28 November 1960.

