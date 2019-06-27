  1. Politics
FM spox:

Iran hails Mauritania on new govt.

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated the government and nation of Mauritania on the successful presidential election held in this African country and reelection of Mohamed Al Waleed Ghazouani as new president of Mauritania.

He wished evermore prosperity and growth for Mauritania and said, “in this new era, the two countries of Iran and Mauritania will witness enhanced bilateral relations in international arena.”

