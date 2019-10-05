​​​​​​​Iran, Mauritania review bilateral ties

Iranian ambassador congratulated the Mauritanian Foreign Minister on his reappointment and presented a report on the bilateral relations as well as the activities of the Iranian Embassy in this regard and stressed further assistance and support from Iranian businessmen and investors in Mauritania.

He stressed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Mauritania.

The Mauritanian Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to strengthen relations with Iran in all fields.

In March 2018, Iran and Mauritania signed a cooperation agreement on pharmaceutical production.

