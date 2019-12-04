Iran-Kyrgyzstan direct flight to be launched in 12 days: road min.

The Iranian minister made the remarks in the closing ceremony of the 12th meeting of the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kyrgyz Republic in Tehran, which was was co-chaired by Eslami and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads Zhanat Beishenov.

As reported, the non-stop flight will start between Tehran and the city of Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Eslami added that since Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country, it warmly welcomes using Iranian ports for exports of its products and etc.

Kyrgyzstan is in need for Iran's exports of petroleum, gas and petrochemical products, especially bitumen while Iran needs to supply warm red meat from Kyrgyzstan and such issues have already been agreed upon, the Iranian minister added.

The flight is expected to help increase the volume of bilateral trade and economic relations and further the exchange of visits by the Iranian and Kyrgyz nationals.

MNA/FNA13980913000873