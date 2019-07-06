Pakistan keen to broaden economic ties with Iran

In this regard, bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked between the two parties.

He made the remarks late on Friday upon his arrival in Zahedan and said, “fruitful talks were exchanged in our meeting with Pakistani officials, so that Pakistani authorities voiced their vehement interest to develop and expand business exchanges with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He pointed to the MoU inked between Iranian and Pakistani officials and added, “activating joint border marketplaces as well as promoting trade and business exchanges with the participation of private sector especially merchants of the two countries were of the salient agreements made in this respect.”

According to the special emphasis of president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistani prime minister, it is agreed that bilateral trade exchange volume will hit $5 billion annually, industry minister added.

He put the current economic exchanges between the two countries at more than $1.3 billion, expandable to $5 billion.

Islamic Republic of Iran has not any limitation in the field of increasing economic exchanges with neighboring countries, he said, adding, “we welcome enhanced cooperation and collaboration of Pakistani merchants and businesspersons with Iranian counterparts wholeheartedly.”

