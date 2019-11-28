  1. Economy
28 November 2019 - 13:41

CEO of Khark Petrochemical Plant:

Project for collecting associated gases to be launched in Khark

Project for collecting associated gases to be launched in Khark

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The CEO of Khark Petrochemical Plant said the company was to launch a project for collecting associated gases in Khark Island by next week.

Gholamreza Amirshaghaghi said on Wednesday that the company comprised NGL and methanol units and supplied items like methanol, propane, butane, naphtha and sulfur, Shana reported.

He said the associated gas produced during oil production operations in the island was used as feedstock in the facility, adding all the items produced in Khark Petrochemical Facility were exported through a jetty in the island.

The plant supplies 1.15 million tons of products annually.

Amirshaghaghi further said that the island lacked any form of gas pipelines, and the company provided gas to the island’s residents in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or gas capsules in order to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities.

Methanol II project of the facility has so far gained 30% progress, he said, adding a project to collect associated gases in the island was to come on stream by the end of next week.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 152795

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News