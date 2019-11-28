Project for collecting associated gases to be launched in Khark

Gholamreza Amirshaghaghi said on Wednesday that the company comprised NGL and methanol units and supplied items like methanol, propane, butane, naphtha and sulfur, Shana reported.

He said the associated gas produced during oil production operations in the island was used as feedstock in the facility, adding all the items produced in Khark Petrochemical Facility were exported through a jetty in the island.

The plant supplies 1.15 million tons of products annually.

Amirshaghaghi further said that the island lacked any form of gas pipelines, and the company provided gas to the island’s residents in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or gas capsules in order to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities.

Methanol II project of the facility has so far gained 30% progress, he said, adding a project to collect associated gases in the island was to come on stream by the end of next week.

MNA/SHANA