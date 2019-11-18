Yemeni Ansrarollah fighters seize Saudi-coalition ship in Red Sea

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in an aggression on Yemen confirmed on Monday that the Houthi Ansarrollah movement had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig at the south end of the Red Sea.

Reuters has quoted coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki as saying in a statement carried on Saudi state media that the vessel was seized late on Sunday by armed Ansarollah fighters. He did not say how many crew members were on board the ship.

A senior Ansarollah official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi told Reuters afterwards that the group’s forces had seized a “suspect vessel” in the Red Sea and that the crew were being treated well.

“Yemeni coast guards...are checking to see whether (the ship) belongs to the countries of aggression or to South Korea, in which case it will be released after completing legal procedures,” said al-Houthi.

