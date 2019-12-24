‘Peace’, ‘justice’, ‘progress’ to be realized through dialogue of followers of religions

He seized this opportunity to congratulate parliament speakers of Christian countries on the occasion of birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

He stated, “I firmly believe that peace, justice and progress, under the auspice of the instructions that the Jesus Christ (PBUH) has always preached it, will be realized through the constructive interaction and dialogue of followers of the Divine religions.”

Iranian parliament welcomes any kind of joint and constructive parliamentary cooperation with the aim of strengthening the trend of peace and sublime human-divine values, Larijani added.

