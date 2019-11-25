  1. Politics
Iran, IAEA to cooperate in four nuclear projects: envoy

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna says the Islamic Republic and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to cooperate in four new nuclear projects in the country.

“These projects, worth more than one million euros, financed by the IAEA, involve various fields, including the promotion of security and implementation of nuclear research reactors, promotion of human resources in nuclear fuel, promotion of capacity of producers in main cereals and waste management,” Kazem Gharib-Abadi said on Sunday.

The Iranian envoy noted that the agreement was made during the previous round meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Two projects in power stations and cancer treatment cooperation are already underway and will continue in 2020 and 2021, he added.

