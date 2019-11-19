International banking, insurance expo underway on Kish Island

260 Iranian firms as well as over economic and diplomatic delegations from 15 countries and 25 companies from 25 countries are taking part at the event.

The exhibition is focused on attracting domestic and foreign investments and exploring avenues to reach economic prosperity in under the current international circumstances.

More than 300 trade meetings between participants, presentation of over 20 lectures from various countries in specialized panels and high-level meetings are among other programs of the exhibition.

Kish Invex seeks to introduce capabilities of Iranian and foreign financial institutions; to present Iran’s achievements in capital and insurance markets; to introduce modern banking and insurance services; and to enhance the competition capacities of monetary and capital markets of regional countries.

The exhibition will go on through Thursday, November 21.

