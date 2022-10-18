KishINVEX 2022 kicks off in Iran

KishINVEX, which is one of the largest economic events in Iran, will be run during October 17-20, 2022, the Public Relation department of the Kish Free Zone Organization reported.

As many as 250 policymakers, stakeholders, financial market activists, capital markets, and other stakeholders participated in the event.

The event is being held with the support of Iranian ministries, organizations, public and private sectors’ economic activists in the leading economic sectors of the country as well as economic elites.

KishINVEX is considered a proper opportunity to review the measures taken, to draw new perspectives in the field of economics, and to expand trade and economic relations of economic enterprises.

AMK/5611349