22 October 2018 - 18:30

Kish INVEX 2018 kicks off in Kish Island

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 (MNA) – The 5th edition of Kish INVEX which displays opportunities in Iran’s capital market, banking and insurance opened today in Kish Island.

Some 60 officials from 30 different countries have participated in the event to get acquainted with Iran potentials in these sectors.

According to its official website, Kish INVEX mainly aims at introducing investment opportunities in Iran and provides the attendees with incredible networking opportunities not comparable to other similar events in Iran. Visitors will have the opportunity to get a better understating of the business environment in Iran. They are granted the advantage of meeting the highest-ranking Iranian officials and decision makers as well as the most successful private and public Iranian companies who will present and exhibit their capabilities during the days of the event.

The event is being held at Kish International Exhibition Center and goes through October 25.

