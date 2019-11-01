  1. Economy
Kish Island to host intl. banking, insurance exhibition

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – The sixth edition of Kish International Exhibition of Exchange, Banking, Insurance and Privatization and the 11th International Exhibition for Presenting Iran’s Investment Opportunities, will be held in November under the title of Kish Invex 2019.

The exhibitions, scheduled for November 18-21, are focused on attracting domestic and foreign investments and exploring avenues to reach economic prosperity in under the current international circumstances.

Some 25 forums and panel discussions are embedded in the fair to create an international communication platform for exhibitors, trade associations and partners to present their latest trends and services.

Kish Invex seeks to introduce capabilities of Iranian and foreign financial institutions; to present Iran’s achievements in capital and insurance markets; to introduce modern banking and insurance services; and to enhance the competition capacities of monetary and capital markets of regional countries.

