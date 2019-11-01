Kish Island to host intl. banking, insurance exhibition

The exhibitions, scheduled for November 18-21, are focused on attracting domestic and foreign investments and exploring avenues to reach economic prosperity in under the current international circumstances.

Some 25 forums and panel discussions are embedded in the fair to create an international communication platform for exhibitors, trade associations and partners to present their latest trends and services.

Kish Invex seeks to introduce capabilities of Iranian and foreign financial institutions; to present Iran’s achievements in capital and insurance markets; to introduce modern banking and insurance services; and to enhance the competition capacities of monetary and capital markets of regional countries.

MNA/IRN83537244