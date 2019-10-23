Oman after visa cancellation with Iran: FM bin Alawi

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi made the remarks on Wednesday evening in a meeting with Iran's Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali Asqar Mounesan.

During the meeting, the Omani foreign minister praised his country's deep relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Bin Alawi added that "we appreciate our deep relations with Iran and we are considering canceling visas for Iranians who want to travel to Oman."

"We have long-standing relations with Iran, and every time I travel to Iran, I feel like I'm in my own country," he added.

Back in September, the Iranian cabinet of ministers approved unilaterally abolishing visa requirements for Omani nationals visiting Iran. Over the past year, the Omani government, too, has facilitated visas for citizens of some certain countries such as Iran, China, and Russia.

