Yemeni official reacts to new US deployments to Saudi Arabia

It’s better for the Trump administration to develop programs for peaceful coexistence and democracy rather than waging wars and bringing destruction for its allies, al-Houthi said, Alnashrah reported on Saturday.

US should face this reality that an increase in the number of troops doesn’t equal victory in war, he said, adding that what 14,000 military forces couldn’t actualize, cannot be achieved by 3,000 more troops.

The remarks came as the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Friday that the Trump administration would deploy an additional 3,000 troops as well as air defense systems to Saudi Arabia.

"At the request of US Central Command, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper authorized the deployment of additional US forces and the following equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Two fighter squadrons; one Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW); two Patriot batteries; one Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD)," Defense Department chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in the statement.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that Saudis are ready to “pay us for everything we are doing to help them and we appreciate that.”

The deployment comes as Yemeni Ansarullah forces launched an attack in mid-September on Saudi oil facilities, seriously damaging two major oil processing facilities and temporarily knocking out some 5.7 million barrels of the country's daily oil output. Saudi and US officials rushed to blamed Iran for the attack without providing any credible evidence. Tehran strongly rejected any involvement, warning that it will give a firm response to any miscalculations.

