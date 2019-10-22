Saudi-led aggression targets Yemeni family, kills 5

According to Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah TV, the preliminary toll listed a child and a pregnant woman in Kotaf. Another citizen was killed in a raid by the Saudi aggression on Razih district in Sa'ada province.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Sunday that over 50 raids against Yemen were conducted by the aggressors in only 48 hours.

This comes in the context of the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people on a daily basis, for more than four years, in the face of silence and indifference of international bodies.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Manour Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The war has claimed close to 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR