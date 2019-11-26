Yemeni Ansarullah welcomes release of 200 prisoners by Saudi-led coalition

World media reported the Saudi-led military coalition, which started its aggression on Yemen in 2015, as saying that it had freed 200 prisoners from Ansarullah Houthi movement in a step that could further efforts to end the nearly five-year war in Yemen.

The head of Yemeni supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed al-Houthi, has reacted to the news in a tweet.

"We welcome the news of the release of 200 captives by the American-Saudi-UAE coalition and its allies and we call for a halt to torture and employing coercive measures against the captives," al-Houthi wrote in his tweet.

"We call for the release of all prisoners and detainees from the coalition's prisons," he added.

Al-Houthi stressed that the freed Yemenis will receive a warm welcome when they arrived home.

