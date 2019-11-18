111 energy projects to be inaugurated by May. 2021: energy min.

As he told Mehr news agency, to inaugurate the said projects some 160 trillion rials (about $1.33 billion) is required.

“Some 227 water and electricity projects, at the value of 330 trillion rials (about $2.75 billion) will be inaugurated in 31 of Iranian provinces,” Ardakanian added.

According to the Iranian minister, 10 dams are also to be inaugurated in Tehran, Ilam, Qom, Yazd, Kerman and West Azarbaijan provinces.

On August 7, Ardakanian said that a number of 217 water and electricity projects will be put into operation before the termination of the current year (to end March 20, 2020).

He added, “This year, the ministry will launch various water and power projects in different parts of the country.”

It is stipulated that renewable power plants with the production capacity of 5,000 megawatts should be constructed by the end of the 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, he said, adding, “construction of renewable power plants has lagged behind in the country due to the foreign currency problems.”

