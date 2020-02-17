Tehran to host 12th intl. renewable energy expo

The four-day event, which will be held at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground, aims at promoting two major issues of the day: “Efficient use of energy and Environmental protection.”

The exhibition will display the latest innovative products and the advanced technologies in these fields. The event is expected to provide an ideal opportunity for foreign businesses to develop and expand their activities in Iran.

The trade fair is also a successful platform for exchanging information and experiences between participants. The exhibition is intended to bring together industry leaders once again to exhibit the latest achievements.

MNA