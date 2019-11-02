Iran, Syria sign electricity MoU

The MoU was signed on Saturday by Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Syria’s Minister of Electricity Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli.

Ardakanian said the agreement follows Iran’s efforts to help the reconstruction of Syria, especially in the power sector that includes building power plants, transmission lines, and reducing power waste in Syria’s national grid.

Plans are on the agenda to synchronize the two countries’ power grids via Iraq, he added.

The Syrian minister expressed gratitude to his Iranian counterpart for Iran’s support and help in the reconstruction of Syria, saying, “Joint committees will be held every two months to follow up and monitor the implementation of the joint projects.”

MNA/IRN83538223