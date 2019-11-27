Rouhani to inaugurate Iran’s largest wind power in Mianeh: energy min.

According to Reza Ardakanian, the plant has the capacity of generating 50 megawatts of electricity.

“Some 9.6 trillion rials (about $80 million) of investments have been made for construction of this power plant,” the Iranian minister informed.

This is the fifth trip of President Rouhani to East Azarbaijan province since 2015.

In this visit, Rouhani also pays a visit to quake-hit areas, inaugurates the first phase of Mianeh-Bostanabad Railway, some development and healthcare projects and operating some development projects and also participates in Administrative Council of the province.

On August, Ardakanian said that a number of 20 power plants, with the production capacity of 3,000 megawatts, will be inaugurated in 13 provinces of the country before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

Despite unjust sanctions imposed against the country, the power industry of the country plays its important role in helping the economy of the country grow in various fields, energy minister highlighted.

