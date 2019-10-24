Iran, Georgia stress expansion of ties

During the meeting in the Georgian capital on Thursday, the two sides explored avenues for bolstering cooperation in the field of agriculture, mainly in agricultural sciences, farming and cattle-breeding.

He also referred to the great capacity of both countries in creating modern farms, livestock control and improving the quality of agricultural products.

The Iranian envoy also called for the removal of obstacles harming trade cooperation between Tehran and Tbilisi.

The Georgian minister, for his part, expressed his countries readiness to explore the challenges in Iran-Georgia mutual ties in a bid to increase the level of their cooperation in the near future.

He also pointed to the considerable potentials of Iranian experts in the sector, underlining the need for providing the grounds for the transfer of technology and the know-how in agriculture.

