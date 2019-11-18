Turkey aims to increase trade with Iran

Nail Olpak, chairman of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said the goal was to increase the trade volume from $9.5 billion to the level of $30 billion set by the presidents of the two countries.

The 16th meeting of the Iranian Business Council was attended by businesspeople from Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Syria, India, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Umit Kiler, chairman of the Turkey-Iran Business Council, said they are focusing on improving trade relations with Iran and the next business forum would be held in Tehran after Ankara.

Mehmet Akgun, chairman of the Denizli branch of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), said they are in Tehran to investigate conditions for trade with Iran and noted there is high business potential.

