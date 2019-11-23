Iran’s ‘Sunless Shadows’ opens world's largest doc. filmfest.

The world premiere of ‘Sunless Shadows’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei, kicked off the 32nd edition of IDFA on November 20.

Filmed in a small juvenile detention center, ‘Sunless Shadows’ steps into the enclosed world of five young Iranian women, all accomplices in the murder of their abusive husbands, fathers, or brothers-in-law.

“Through breathtaking monologues and whip-smart interactions, the beauty, humor, and tragedy of the characters’ daily lives confirms that a murder story is never simple. Women opting for violence is a complex decision—perhaps anywhere in the world,” writes IDFA in praise of the film.

‘Sunless Shadows’ was realized with the support of the IDFA Bertha Fund.

Two other Iranian productions, namely ‘Asho’, directed by Jafar Najafi, and 'Absence' by Fatemeh Zolfaghari, are also taking part at IDFA.

Known as the world's largest documentary film festival, the 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will run through December 1st.

