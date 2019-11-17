'Pet Man' wins best animation at Bogota filmfest. in Colombia

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece won the best short animation award at the fourth edition of Bogota International Animation Festival in Colombia, held on Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, 2019.

In this year's edition of the festival, 55 short animated films from 34 countries competed for the top prize.

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ won a number of international awards including the ‘Aco Aleksov’ Award for best author at the 14th edition of the International Film Festival AsterFest in Strumica, Macedonia; an award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

