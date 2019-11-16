Envoy says France keen on expanding media coop. with Iran

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wed. and emphasized the strengthening media cooperation between Iranian news agencies and France News Agency.

He pointed to the key role of media in the contemporary world of today and added, “the news agencies of the two countries can pave suitable ways for easy access of people to the accurate and authentic news in line with acquiring bright image from the two countries.”

Turning to Iran’s tourism attractions, the ambassador added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is home to abundant historical and cultural attractions with breathtaking views.”

He pointed to his recent visit to the historic city of Isfahan and added, “we try to introduce historical and cultural attractions of Iran to French tourists who visit Iran.”

He also described Iran as a safe and secure country to foreign tourists and stated, “France is ready to enhance and promote its relations with other countries based on mutual respect.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the French ambassador pointed to Iranian cinema industry and said, “success of Iranian movies and films in Paris indicate vehement interest of French people to rich Iranian culture and civilization.”

He termed cinema and film as means of understanding and recognition among people of the two countries.

