Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity hits 8,600 SWU: official

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Fri. and added, “until before Iran’s 3rd step of reducing its JCPOA commitments, country’s daily production of uranium enrichment stood at 450 gr. Considering all JCPOA aspects, the daily production capacity of uranium enrichment has currently hit 10fold i.e. about 5,000 gr./day.”

Zarean put the enriched uranium stockpile at over 500 kg and said that the amount is increasing.

With the coordination made, the uranium enrichment production capacity will hit 11,000 SWU in upcoming days, he stated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has attained considerable achievements and progresses in indigenizing the nuclear industry, he highlighted, adding, enemies have focused on orchestrating different plots and conspiracies for slowing activities of Iran’s nuclear industry but they failed in materializing their malicious objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarean stated, “officials at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran are trustees of this industry in the country and have made their utmost effort to be reliable trustees for the Establishment and the history will judge it.”

He pointed to the extraction, discovery and addition of about 400 tons of yellowcake in the course of nuclear talks and added that with the coordination made in this regard, extraction of indigenized yellow cake has started since three years ago.

