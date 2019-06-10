  1. Politics
10 June 2019 - 11:42

Iran to start phase II of stable isotopes project in Fordow

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – An official with Iran Atomic Energy Origination (IAEO) said that the ground for the second phase of stable isotopes project in Fordow will be broken on June 22, 2019.

Making the remarks on Sunday on the sideline of a 'nuclear achievements' exhibition Kordestan, Asghar Zarean, an adviser to Iran’s nuclear chief, hoped that the project would be finished and inaugurated in April 2020.

He went on to say that the first phase of the project has been finalized with the cooperation of Russia.

Iran is the 12th country that possesses this technology which has various medical and agricultural applications, he added.

Stable isotopes are non-radioactive forms of atoms. Although they do not emit radiation, their unique properties enable them to be used in a broad variety of applications, including water and soil management, environmental studies, nutrition assessment studies, and forensics.

