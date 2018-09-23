Iran achieves self-sufficiency in producing various types of centrifuge

Iran has attained complete self-sufficiency in manufacturing sophisticated centrifuges and there is no need to import such device from other countries, he maintained.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of an exhibition held in Qom province on the occasion of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he pointed to the high potential and capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran in attaining advanced nuclear technology for peaceful purposes in various fields including medicine and said, “with the nonstop and unflinching efforts of young scientists of country, today, various generations of advanced centrifuges are manufactured domestically.”

He pointed to the plots and conspiracies waged by enemies to stop scientific achievements of the country in various sectors especially nuclear technology and said, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly emphasized on the issue of scientific production in the country since production of science in the country brings about power and wealth, so that enemies extremely fear of dignity and sovereignty of the Islamic Iran in international arenas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarean revealed that manufacturing of parts and equipment for Arak modern heavy water reactor will start in coming year (to start March 21, 2019).

Redesigning and modernizing Arak heavy water reactor is underway and construction operation of relevant parts and equipment will begin in early next year, he concluded.

MA/IRN83040482