50 nuclear achievements to be unveiled next year

He made the remarks on Sat. on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 50th Exhibition of Nuclear Industry Achievements, held at Islamic Azad University of Karaj Branch, and added, “15 nuclear achievements will be displayed in the field of new generations of centrifuges, power plant and heavy water.”

Zarean pointed to the introduction of 50 nuclear achievements of the country in Karaj county and added, “this exhibition will showcase a small portion of salient nuclear achievements carried out by domestic engineers which proves the amicable relations between the nuclear industry and academic centers.”

Objectives of nuclear technology will not be realized in the absence of research and development activities, he stressed.

Commercialization of research and technology is the most important part of these activities, he said, adding, “a sample of this commercialization can be observed in the field of heavy water.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarean emphasized that this exhibition can strengthen relations between university and industry, adding, “these projects are effective in meeting domestic demands.”

Familiarizing people especially the youth with this industry is the most important objective behind organizing this exhibition, he added.

MNA/IRN83584259